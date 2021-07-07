From Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas: 6 films that made Dilip Kumar's career

Dilip Kumar has created a legacy of his own in Bollywood. The superstar, who is famously known as the industry's 'Tragedy King', began his career in 1944 with Jwar Bhata and the rest is history.

Let's take a look at some of the evergreen cinematic performances of the actor.

1. Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

A period drama film set in the 16th century where the son of Mughal Emperor Akbar, Prince Salim, falls in love with a commoner called Anarkali. Dilip Kumar starred as Salim in the movie whereas Madhubala pursued the role of Anarkali

2. Daag (1952)

Dilip Kumar received his first Filmfare for the film. Daag is the story of Shankar(Dilip Kumar), who gives up drinking and becomes successful for the love of Parvati(Nimmi).

3. Ganga Jumna (1961)



Ganga Jumna is the first and only film produced by Dilip Kumar in his time with Bollywood. The plot of the movie revolves around a man who is forced to become a decoit.

4. Ram Aur Shyam (1967)

A classical comic flick that became the base of many other twin-based comedies. Dilip Kumar played a dual role in the movie and surprised fans with his apt comic timing.

5. Devdas (1955)

Devdas is based on the tragic novel by Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay. The movie tells the tale of two lovers who are separated by class differences. Dilip Kumar plays the lead role of Devdas.

6. Shakti (1982)

Shakti is the only film actor Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar shared screen space in. It is the story of a cop's son who ends up becoming a criminal due to unfortunate events



