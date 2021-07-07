 
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

BTS ‘makes history’ with record breaking ‘Butter’ success

BTS has made history on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts yet again and the fandom is in a frenzy over the monumental record breaking feat.

The song carrying the longstanding title on Billboard’s charts is Butter and ARMYs are ‘hugely’ to thank for this success.

Through the power of BTS’s fans, the song has managed to stick it out on every chart for the sixth week in a row, a feat never before seen in Hot100 history.

Check it out below:

BTS’s official Twitter page got so blown away by the outpour of love for the seven man group that they posted a celebratory tweet to rejoice in the win and made sure to put ARMYs in the forefront.

The tweet read, “Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 6 We’re making history together with #BTS_Butter HUGE thanks to #BTSARMY We Purple You”. (sic)

They even ended the tweet with an adoring hashtag that read, “#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us”.


