Peshawar police baton-charge Islamia College students during fee hike protest

PESHAWAR: Islamia College students on Wednesday staged a demonstration against a hike in fees, blocking the city's University Road.



Police, to clear the road for traffic, used batons and tear gas on students due to which several of them were injured.

According to the protesting students, a peaceful demonstration was underway when the police baton-charged the crowd and injured 12 students in the process.

Police, on the other hand, claim that after failing to reach an agreement with the students, the personnel used batons to disperse the crowd and clear the road but no student was harmed.

Police took four students into custody as well.



