India involved in hybrid warfare against Pakistan: President Alvi

By
APP

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

President Dr Arif Alvi in a group photo with the participants of 7th National Workshop on Balochistan at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on July 7, 2021. — PID/File
  • India hatching conspiracies against Pakistan to destabilise it, President Alvi says.
  • Government seriously focusing on socio-economic uplift of Balochistan, he says.
  • Pakistan making sincere efforts to promote peace, stability in Afghanistan he adds.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said India is using Afghanistan's soil for hybrid warfare against Pakistan, as he blamed New Delhi for supporting militancy and terrorism in Kabul.

Referring to the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, the Johar Town bomb blast, the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav, and many terrorist activities, he said that these attacks had been carried out with Indian support to destabilise Pakistan.

The president was addressing the participants of the 7th National Workshop on Balochistan, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

India is hatching conspiracies against Pakistan to destabilise it by funding militant organisations to carry out terrorist activities, the president said.

President Alvi said India would not succeed in its evil designs as Pakistan’s armed forces were fully capable to overcome the security challenges, particularly the 5th generation warfare.

The president remarked that the government was seriously focusing on the socio-economic uplift of Balochistan to bring it at par with other provinces of the country.

He highlighted that Gwadar Port and various projects, under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would change the lives of the people of Balochistan for the better.

CPEC will bring enormous opportunities to Balochistan as the regional countries, particularly Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, would use the corridor for their exports and trade through Gwadar port, he said.

The president said the minerals and fishery sectors of Balochistan had immense potential and the federal government was taking serious steps to utilise the potential of these sectors for the benefit of the people.

He deeply appreciated the fact that the political and military leadership of the country was taking a keen interest in the development of Balochistan.

In response to a question, the president underlined the need for reforming the judicial system to provide speedy justice to the people.

He remarked that Pakistan was an emerging economy and the economic policies of the government had started paying dividends as evident from the economic indicators which were on an upward trajectory.

Responding to the question of a participant about the emerging situation in Afghanistan, the president said Pakistan had been making sincere efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

