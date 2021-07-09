 
pakistan
Friday Jul 09 2021
23 students caught cheating in Karachi matric exams

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Students busy solving exam papers in a classroom. Photo: File
  • BSEK chief Sharaf Ali Shah inspects various exam centres, inspects CCTV footage. 
  • Board officials make cases against 23 students found cheating in matric exams. 
  • Board to withhold results of students caught cheating in matric exams. 

KARACHI: Twenty-three students were caught using unfair means to solve their papers by the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) vigilance teams Thursday. 

The students were attempting their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2021. 

Controversy ensued when, on the first day of the SSC Part-I exams, the  mathematics question paper was allegedly leaked on social media and later widely circulated on WhatsApp groups. 

According to the available information, Science group students were taking their maths paper in the morning shift. But soon after the exam started, the question paper was circulated on social media. Board officials, however, are denying all such reports.

The general group’s regular and private students attempted their civics, physiology & hygiene, history, food & nutrition and computer studies papers in the second shift. However, no reports of leaked questions emerged.

A press release issued by the board reads that all the papers began and ended on time. BSEK Chairman Prof Syed Sharaf Ali Shah visited various exam centres and found everything to be according to plan. He stressed on the eradication of the cheating culture in exams.

He also inspected the CCTV camera monitoring room of the exam centres and appreciated the arrangements made there. He instructed the superintendents, students and staff members to comply with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures, especially the wearing of masks.

The BSEK confirmed that during their surprise visits to different exam centres, the vigilance teams found 23 students to be using unfair means to solve their papers. The Board officials have made cases against them. Their results will be withheld until the BSEK decides their cases.

Originally published in The News

