Islamabad harassment case: IG briefs PM Imran Khan on progress in investigation

Islamabad gang leader Usman Mirza behind bars.

IGP informs PM Imran Khan he is personally overseeing the case.

Court extends physical remand of the accused for four days.

Couple record statement under supervision of SSP Investigations.

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday and briefed him on the ongoing investigation into the case of a couple, that was assaulted by a group of gangsters.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed by the police chief on the progress made on the sexual harassment and detention investigation of the couple in Islamabad’s Sector E-11.

PM Khan, a day earlier, had taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the IGP into the matter.

The IGP informed the premier that he was personally overseeing the case to ensure effective criminal proceedings after the arrest of the accused.

All scientific resources were being used to gather evidence for the trial, the IG said.

He also briefed the prime minister on the law and order situation in Islamabad.

Who uploaded the videos on social media?

Meanwhile, the accused were presented before a court today where the police requested the court to extend their physical remand.

During the hearing, the government’s counsel told the court that they have to investigate the high-profile case further.

When the judge asked whether authorities have obtained the location of the accused, the counsel said they have requested for details.



The judge directed the prosecution to ask the Federal Investigative Agency to identify who uploaded the videos on social media.

Later, the court granted a four-day physical remand of Usman Mirza and three others to the police.

Couple record statement

On Thursday, the man and woman who were tortured and harassed by the gangsters gave a statement to the police under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigations).

According to a police official, the two have tied the knot.

"All four suspects involved in the matter have been arrested," the police added.

Case filed after video triggers outrage on social media

The main accused, Mirza, and his two accomplices Hafizur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen Awan, were arrested by police on Wednesday after a video of the couple being assaulted, sparked outrage on social media, with #ArrestUsmanMirza appearing among the top trends on Twitter.

The fourth accused named in the FIR was arrested later.

According to the police, more videos have also been found from the mobile phones of the arrested men. They were produced in court and a physical remand was obtained.

A case against the men has been registered at the Golra police station under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354A (assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes), 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Pakistan Penal Code, Dawn reported.

In the disturbing video, Mirza can be seen violently thrashing and harassing the young couple in a room full of other men. Old videos showing the accused's weapons also came to light later.

Mirza threatened the young man and woman when some people tried to stop him. He is a property dealer.