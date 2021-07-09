 
Friday Jul 09 2021
When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to remove Taimur's photo from his Whatsapp DP

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Indian actor Saif Ali Khan once touched on an incident around son Taimur Ali Khan's photo that made wife Kareena Kapoor upset.

Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2017, Saif revealed he mistakenly updated his Whatsapp profile photo with Taimur's picture and Kareena asked him to instantly remove it.

“Yes, she was like, ‘Nazar lag jayegi and all of that’. But agar nazar lagni hoti toh Kareena would be in the hospital by now (smiles). I don’t believe in all of that.”

He added, “I didn’t mean to share it. It was my WhatsApp display picture. But it is fine. I don’t plan to hide him. We will have a tough time figuring out how to bring him up. I think Taimur is already a bit of a popular chap. So, I think we will have to teach him to be grounded, as people will watch whatever he does.”

While the couple welcomed attention from the paparazzi when Taimur was born, both Saif and Kareena have kept their second son away from the media eyes. 

Kareena welcomed baby number two with Saif in February 2021.

