Jamie Spears worried over damaging rhetoric forming against conservatorships

Jamie Spears is growing very concerned about the damaging rhetoric forming against conservatorships as a result of Britney Spears’ case.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the news has been brought forward by Jamie’s attorney who was quoted telling the court, “Mr. Spears is very concerned about the situation that has been developing for many months and the dangerous rhetoric that has been circulating for quite some time regarding the Conservatorship.”

The lawyer also noted that “the increasing number of threatening communications and social media posts directed to individuals involved in the conservatorship, apparently including Ms. Montgomery now.”

“Mr. Spears, himself, has been the subject of innumerable and ongoing threats as well — not just recently, but for years. Mr. Spears understands well the challenges inherent in the position he holds and the work he performs on behalf of his daughter.”