Friday Jul 09 2021
Fundamental convergence between US, Pakistan on Afghan peace process: Qureshi

Friday Jul 09, 2021

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. File photos
US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. File photos

  • Qureshi tells Blinken of Pakistan’s commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term and sustainable relationship with the US.
  • Qureshi urges the need for all relevant stakeholders to press all Afghan parties to engage constructively.
  • Blinken says he had a call to underscore the US's desire for a stable and sustainable bilateral relationship.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told his US counterpart that there was a "fundamental convergence" between Islamabad and Washington on the "need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan".

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that Qureshi made the observation during a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It said that the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and important developments in the region.

"On bilateral relations, the foreign minister emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term, and sustainable relationship with the United States that was anchored in deep economic cooperation, regional connectivity and peace in the region," said the FO.

It also said that the foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s focus on geo-economics under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He reiterated the importance of enhancing economic, trade, and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States.

"As regards the situation in Afghanistan, the foreign minister stressed that there was a fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the United States on the need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan," said the FO.

During the conversation, the FO said that Pakistan's top diplomat highlighted the steps taken by Islamabad in "support of the Afghan peace process".

"Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that securing peace in Afghanistan was the shared responsibility of all stakeholders inside Afghanistan as well as key regional and international players," said the statement.

The FO also said that Qureshi urged the US secretary of state that it was "imperative for all relevant stakeholders to press all Afghan parties to engage constructively towards achieving an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement".

"For its part, Pakistan will remain a reliable partner for peace in Afghanistan," said the FO statement.

It also said that both the officials stressed the need for the two sides to continue close coordination and cooperation to ensure meaningful progress in the peace process.

"The two sides also exchanged views on regional connectivity and other key issues," read the statement. It added that FM Qureshi also thanked Secretary Blinken for the COVID-related support extended to Pakistan by the United States.

Washington's top diplomat also tweeted about the conversation, separately.

"Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and I had a call to underscore our desire for a stable and sustainable bilateral relationship," said the tweet.

Blinken said that he looks forward to continued cooperation by Pakistan "on the Afghan peace process, tackling COVID-19, supporting regional stability, and other key issues".

