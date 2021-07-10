 
Saturday Jul 10 2021
Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao's latest photo together wins the internet

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao’s latest photo together from the set of Laal Singh Chaddha has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, posted the photo on Instagram.

Naga Chaitanya joined Aamir, Kiran Rao and the team on Friday.

He turned to Facebook-owned app and posted the adorable photo with caption “Grateful… #Bala #laalsinghchaddha @aamirkhanproductions”.

The Aamir Khan Productions reposted the same photo to welcome him, saying “Welcome Bala, stealer of hearts, you have already stolen ours Love. Kiran & Aamir. @chayakkineni”.

Khan and Kiran shocked fans as the couple announced they are partying ways 15 years after their marriage on July 3, 2021.

Kiran and Aamir Khan are jointly producing Laal Singh Chaddha.

