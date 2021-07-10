Will not accept Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator at 'any cost': Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail addressing Resolution Signing Ceremony between Associations of Producers and Actors at Governor House. Photo: APP

Imran Ismail claims it was decided that the Karachi administrator would be appointed after discussions between federal, provincial govts.

Governor says federal govt will not create any hindrances that would lead to a delay in the start of the Green Line project.

Says it is the responsibility of the education department to stop students from cheating.

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail vowed on Saturday that his party, the PTI, which is in opposition in the province, will not accept the chief minister's advisor Murtaza Wahab as the Karachi administrator at “any cost”.

“[We] will not accept Murtaza Wahab as the Karachi administrator at any cost,” said Ismail, while speaking at an event held by the Actors Collective Trust Pakistan.

The governor, while speaking on a range of issues, claimed that it was decided that the administrator of the country’s biggest city would be appointed after discussions between the federal and provincial governments.

The governor also spoke about the Green Line project, saying that the government has completed its talks with a Spanish company in this regard. He assured the media that the federal government will not create any hindrances that would lead to a delay in the start of the project.

To a question about the students caught cheating in the matriculation exams, Ismail said that the fact that cheating was being done in the provinces "is a big question mark on the future generations of the country".



“Those who had not studied for the whole year and were left behind due to COVID will pass by cheating [in the exams],” said the Sindh governor. He added that this would be unfair to those students who studied all year for their exams.

“It is the responsibility of the education department to stop students from cheating,” said the governor, in an apparent jibe at Saeed Ghani who holds the portfolio in the Sindh government.

Addressing the actors community, the Sindh governor lauded the films being made in Pakistan today. He added that the dramas of the country "are an image of Pakistan".

“Whenever we have tried to copy the neighbouring country, our quality has gone down. The films being made in Pakistan today are brilliant and the dramas on TV are also brilliant,” said Ismail.

He also assured the trust that the government will provide support to take the dramas to international festivals.

Ismail's statement comes after reports that the Sindh government has decided to appoint Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Environment, Murtaza Wahab, as the new Karachi Administrator.