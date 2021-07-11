 
sports
Sunday Jul 11 2021
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam laments poor performance, vows to improve in 3rd ODI

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Hassan Ali speaks to Babar Azam. Photo: File

Pakistan skipper and top-ranked ODI batsman in the world, Babar Azam. lamented the defeat in the second ODI against England at Lord's Saturday.

The hosts lead the ODI series 2-0 as they thrashed Pakistan with a 52-run win in the second ODI at Lord's on Saturday. Azam spoke about the mistakes made by the team during the series, vowing to learn from them when the green shirts face the hosts in the third match of the series. 

"We didn't utilise the first 10 overs," he said during the post-match talk.

"We didn't form good partnerships to score an impressive total and lost early wickets."

Azam said Pakistani bowlers "used the first 10 overs well, but we didn't bowl well for the next 10 overs."

"But credit goes to Hassan Ali for bringing us back [into the game] with five wickets."

In the batting also, the Green Shirts could not pull off an impressive game as the Pakistani skipper pointed out:

"We didn't start well with the bat, lost back-to-back wickets, and couldn't put up partnerships."

However, the skipper also vowed to perform better in the next ODI. 

"We will try to overcome all our mistakes in the next match," he said.

Azam praised Hassan Ali, saying, "Hassan Ali was outstanding and Saud Shakeel showed his potential."

"We see the next match as a good opportunity, and points are still at stake," he added.

