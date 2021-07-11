 
Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Holland restaurant creates 'world's most expensive burger' for $6,000

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Photo courtesy: De Daltons/ Instagram
Photo courtesy: De Daltons/ Instagram 

VOORTHUIZEN, HOLLAND: While most restaurants across the world struggled to maintain their businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, a food outlet in the Netherlands came up with a novel business idea and created 'The Golden Boy' — the 'world's most expensive burger'.

According to a report by Euro News, the burger has been priced at $6,000 (or €5,000). The restaurant, ‘de Daltons’ hopes that the burger will set a world record.

Per the piece, the owner of the restaurant, Robbert Jan de Veen, says it was his "childhood dream to create a world record."

“Breaking a world record has been a childhood dream of mine and it feels amazing,” the report quoted de Veen as saying.

The burger which currently holds the title of the most expensive burger in the world is priced at $5,000 (€4,200). It weighs 352.44kg and is created by Juicys Outlaw Grill in Oregon, United States. The burger has been holding the record since 2011, according to the Guinness World Records.

What makes 'The Golden Boy' so expensive?

Per Euro News, the bun of the burger contains a gold leaf, while it includes white truffle, king crab, beluga caviar, duck egg mayonnaise, and Dom Pérignon champagne.

“I thought, I can do better than that,” says Robbert Jan, “Even though this burger is extremely costly, you should still use your hands because that’s the only way to eat a burger."

More From Amazing:

India pulls officials from Afghanistan's Kandahar as Taliban advance

India pulls officials from Afghanistan's Kandahar as Taliban advance
Australia confirms completing troops withdrawal from Afghanistan

Australia confirms completing troops withdrawal from Afghanistan
US ditches war in Afghanistan to focus on economic powerhouse China, Russia

US ditches war in Afghanistan to focus on economic powerhouse China, Russia
WATCH: Giant 3D cat on Tokyo billboard dazzles passersby

WATCH: Giant 3D cat on Tokyo billboard dazzles passersby
Afghanistan to rush troops to key trade crossing as Taliban extend gains

Afghanistan to rush troops to key trade crossing as Taliban extend gains
Fighting back: Palestinian bloggers promote tourism as an act of defiance

Fighting back: Palestinian bloggers promote tourism as an act of defiance
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin seeks international support to resolve Afghan conflict

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin seeks international support to resolve Afghan conflict
52 workers die in Bangladesh factory fire

52 workers die in Bangladesh factory fire
Irish parents suspect foul play in daughter’s death in Pakistan

Irish parents suspect foul play in daughter’s death in Pakistan
WHO concerned over Afghan healthcare as violence spreads

WHO concerned over Afghan healthcare as violence spreads
17 passengers onboard Riyadh to Karachi flight test positive for COVID-19

17 passengers onboard Riyadh to Karachi flight test positive for COVID-19
Taliban claim 85% of Afghan territory under their control

Taliban claim 85% of Afghan territory under their control

Latest

view all