Holland restaurant creates 'world's most expensive burger' for $6,000

Photo courtesy: De Daltons/ Instagram

VOORTHUIZEN, HOLLAND: While most restaurants across the world struggled to maintain their businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, a food outlet in the Netherlands came up with a novel business idea and created 'The Golden Boy' — the 'world's most expensive burger'.

According to a report by Euro News, the burger has been priced at $6,000 (or €5,000). The restaurant, ‘de Daltons’ hopes that the burger will set a world record.

Per the piece, the owner of the restaurant, Robbert Jan de Veen, says it was his "childhood dream to create a world record."



“Breaking a world record has been a childhood dream of mine and it feels amazing,” the report quoted de Veen as saying.

The burger which currently holds the title of the most expensive burger in the world is priced at $5,000 (€4,200). It weighs 352.44kg and is created by Juicys Outlaw Grill in Oregon, United States. The burger has been holding the record since 2011, according to the Guinness World Records.

What makes 'The Golden Boy' so expensive?

Per Euro News, the bun of the burger contains a gold leaf, while it includes white truffle, king crab, beluga caviar, duck egg mayonnaise, and Dom Pérignon champagne.



“I thought, I can do better than that,” says Robbert Jan, “Even though this burger is extremely costly, you should still use your hands because that’s the only way to eat a burger."