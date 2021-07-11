 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
APP

20 Delta variant cases reported in Rawalpindi

By
APP

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Women shop at a market in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File
Women shop at a market in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: In an alarming development, around 20 cases of the Delta (Indian) COVID-19 variant were reported during the last 24 hours in the district, according to a handout issued on Sunday.

The district administration warned the residents that a looming fourth wave spells more danger compared to the previous waves and people must get themselves vaccinated at the earliest to help stem further spread of the disease and that they must continue maintaining precautions.

It has also asked government employees to submit their vaccination certificates by July 12 or else their salaries will be stopped.

Related items

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management Centre on Sunday, 52 coronavirus patients were reported in the last 24 hours in the district, with 15 belonging to Rawal town, 16 from Potohar town and Rawalpindi Cantt each, two from Taxila and three from Gujar Khan.

“Presently 46 coronavirus confirmed patients are admitted to various facilities of the city including 10 admitted to Holy Family Hospital, 10 to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 18 to Institute of Urology and 8 to Fauji Foundation Hospital," the report stated.

The report said that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, 17 were stable and 28 were in moderate condition.

Fortunately, no patient died due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The District Health Authority said that so far 868,897 people, including 32,127 health workers and 836,770 senior citizens, have gotten vaccination across the district since the drive launched on March 10.


More From Pakistan:

Lahore: Sons abduct father, torture him over property dispute, say police

Lahore: Sons abduct father, torture him over property dispute, say police
AJK election commission requisitions troops for 'standby' support for July 25 polls

AJK election commission requisitions troops for 'standby' support for July 25 polls
Summary proposing 15% special allowance for employees of armed forces sent to cabinet

Summary proposing 15% special allowance for employees of armed forces sent to cabinet
PM Imran Khan expresses resolve to 'leave a clean, green Pakistan for future generations'

PM Imran Khan expresses resolve to 'leave a clean, green Pakistan for future generations'
Encourage people aged 50 or older to get vaccinated, Asad Umar urges nation

Encourage people aged 50 or older to get vaccinated, Asad Umar urges nation
Balochistan sees sharp rise in hepatitis cases due to lack of clean drinking water

Balochistan sees sharp rise in hepatitis cases due to lack of clean drinking water
Pakistani model Nayab found dead at home in Lahore

Pakistani model Nayab found dead at home in Lahore
South Punjab to get first Amazon facility after Eid ul Azha

South Punjab to get first Amazon facility after Eid ul Azha
Additional security pulled from federal ministers following PM's directives

Additional security pulled from federal ministers following PM's directives
Pakistan earned $10mn from CanSino phase 3 trials: NIH

Pakistan earned $10mn from CanSino phase 3 trials: NIH
Bilawal, Maryam running 'Abbu Bachao' campaign in AJK: Fawad Chaudhry

Bilawal, Maryam running 'Abbu Bachao' campaign in AJK: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to stand by decision against providing bases to US: Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistan to stand by decision against providing bases to US: Sheikh Rasheed

Latest

view all