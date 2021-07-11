20 Delta variant cases reported in Rawalpindi

Women shop at a market in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: In an alarming development, around 20 cases of the Delta (Indian) COVID-19 variant were reported during the last 24 hours in the district, according to a handout issued on Sunday.

The district administration warned the residents that a looming fourth wave spells more danger compared to the previous waves and people must get themselves vaccinated at the earliest to help stem further spread of the disease and that they must continue maintaining precautions.



It has also asked government employees to submit their vaccination certificates by July 12 or else their salaries will be stopped.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management Centre on Sunday, 52 coronavirus patients were reported in the last 24 hours in the district, with 15 belonging to Rawal town, 16 from Potohar town and Rawalpindi Cantt each, two from Taxila and three from Gujar Khan.

“Presently 46 coronavirus confirmed patients are admitted to various facilities of the city including 10 admitted to Holy Family Hospital, 10 to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 18 to Institute of Urology and 8 to Fauji Foundation Hospital," the report stated.



The report said that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, 17 were stable and 28 were in moderate condition.

Fortunately, no patient died due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The District Health Authority said that so far 868,897 people, including 32,127 health workers and 836,770 senior citizens, have gotten vaccination across the district since the drive launched on March 10.





