Monday Jul 12 2021
SKSohail Khan

Complaints against NAB chief: SJC to deliberate over jurisdictional issue

SKSohail Khan

Monday Jul 12, 2021

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. File photo

  • Supreme Judicial Council meets today to review complaints filed against NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.
  • Barrister Zafrullah Khan and others had filed complaints against the NAB chief in 2019 over misconduct.
  • SJC consists of CJP, two senior most judges of the Supreme Court and two chief justices of high courts.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will meet today to deliberate over the jurisdictional issue to initiate proceedings against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal misconduct.

According to The News, the SJC will take up the complaints filed by Barrister Zafrullah Khan and others in 2019.

Sources told the publication that the SJC will mull over the issue of its jurisdiction over the complaints against the incumbent NAB chief.

In this respect, the report said, a notice has been issued to Attorney General Khalid Javed to assist the Council on whether it can proceed with the misconduct complaint against the NAB chairperson or not.

Under Article 209 of the Constitution, the SJC is headed by the chief justice of Pakistan and two senior most judges of the Supreme Court and two most senior chief justices of high courts are its members.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed is the chairperson of the Council, while justices Umer Ata Bandial and Mushir Alam of the Supreme Court, and Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah are its members.

