Monsoon 2021: Sindh govt blames Met Dept for not predicting Karachi rains

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. File photo

KARACHI: As the first monsoon showers occurred in Karachi, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the weather department did not share any prediction about today’s rain in the metropolis.



The provincial minister said that in principle, the Met Department must inform provincial governments and relevant agencies about the rains and directed the local bodies department to mobilize in view of the inclement weather.

Shah ordered the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, DMCs and KMC to ensure timely drainage of rainwater from the city's roads and low-lying areas.



He said choking points should be cleared on a priority basis.

Shah issued orders to closely monitor slums, dilapidated buildings and floods in nullahs

“District administrations should visit their areas for timely assistance to the people, he said.