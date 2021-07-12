 
Karachi Police arrest three brothers, one other for murder of jeweller

KARACHI: Police announced that they have arrested three brothers and one other person in connection with the murder of a jeweller, Geo News reported Monday.

Police said it started an investigation after the body of the deceased was found in the parking lot of a cattle market in the metropolis.

The police said that the victim, identified as Owais, 36, was a jeweller by profession. He was allegedly killed by his friends and had 30 tolas of gold in possession when he was murdered.

The police said that they have arrested three brothers suspected of killing Owais. All three were friends with the deceased. 

A probe into the matter found that the suspects took Owais to the cattle market where they gave him poisoned alcohol. The victim’s body was found in the boot of a parked vehicle.

Police said that the suspects sold the gold to a jeweller named Abul Aziz. They said that they have arrested Aziz along with the brothers after they found three kilogrammes of melted gold in his possession. 

