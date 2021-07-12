 
Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
AFP

World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai

By
AFP

Monday Jul 12, 2021

A view of scuba divers at the Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest pool in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this handout image taken in July 2021. — Reuters
A view of scuba divers at the Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest pool in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this handout image taken in July 2021. — Reuters

DUBAI: The world's deepest swimming pool for underwater diving has opened in Dubai, where people can descend 60 metres (197 ft) to a sunken city-themed landscape and play arcade games.

Dubai, a tourism and business hub with desert terrain and months of scorching summer temperatures, has a reputation for flamboyant and record-breaking attractions such as its snow-filled indoor ski slope, large water parks, and the world's tallest building.

A view of scuba divers at the Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest pool in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this handout image taken in July 2021. — Reuters
A view of scuba divers at the Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest pool in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this handout image taken in July 2021. — Reuters

The pool, which holds the equivalent of six Olympic swimming pools, has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world's deepest swimming pool for diving. Deep Dive Dubai says it is 15 metres deeper than any other.

The facility, shaped like an oyster in reference to the UAE's pearl diving heritage, is also the region's largest underwater film studio, the company said.

A view of divers at the Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest pool in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this handout image taken in July 2021. — Reuters
A view of divers at the Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest pool in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this handout image taken in July 2021. — Reuters

Divers go down through a landscape of a sunken city, with sound and lighting. There are two air-filled dry rooms on the way down.

Visitors can practice scuba diving — with a tank of air — and freediving — where divers simply hold their breath. 

More From Amazing:

Iran introduces Muslim dating app to encourage marriage

Iran introduces Muslim dating app to encourage marriage
US general steps down from Afghanistan command in symbolic end to war

US general steps down from Afghanistan command in symbolic end to war
Malala Yousafzai turns 24, says 'age is just a number'

Malala Yousafzai turns 24, says 'age is just a number'
China claims of driving 'away' US warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling on South China Sea

China claims of driving 'away' US warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling on South China Sea
Richard Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane

Richard Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane
Holland restaurant creates 'world's most expensive burger' for $6,000

Holland restaurant creates 'world's most expensive burger' for $6,000
India pulls officials from Afghanistan's Kandahar as Taliban advance

India pulls officials from Afghanistan's Kandahar as Taliban advance
Australia confirms completing troops withdrawal from Afghanistan

Australia confirms completing troops withdrawal from Afghanistan
US ditches war in Afghanistan to focus on economic powerhouse China, Russia

US ditches war in Afghanistan to focus on economic powerhouse China, Russia
WATCH: Giant 3D cat on Tokyo billboard dazzles passersby

WATCH: Giant 3D cat on Tokyo billboard dazzles passersby
Afghanistan to rush troops to key trade crossing as Taliban extend gains

Afghanistan to rush troops to key trade crossing as Taliban extend gains
Fighting back: Palestinian bloggers promote tourism as an act of defiance

Fighting back: Palestinian bloggers promote tourism as an act of defiance

Latest

view all