PM Imran Khan to address UN forum on sustainable development today

Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan will be a key note speaker at a UN forum on sustainable development.

United Nations High Level Political Forum is the top platform to review implementation of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Many other countries will also present their Voluntary National Reviews on implementation of 2030 Agenda.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver on Tuesday a keynote address at the United Nations High Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development, spelling out his vision over the economic challenges posed by COVID-19 and climate change.

The prime minister will outline his vision to deal with the triple challenge faced by the world today of the COVID-19 pandemic, reversal of economic progress and existential threat posed by climate change.

He will also suggest measures needed to be taken at the national and international level for an effective response to "build back better".

The HLPF is the top platform to review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The theme of the 2021 HLPF is achieving a sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that puts countries on a path to achieve the 2030 Agenda and SDGs.



The HLPF is convened every year under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) – which is currently presided over by Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in New York.

PM Imran Khan has been regularly addressing this theme at various international fora and had put forth several practical recommendations, many of which are in the process of implementation.

The conference will discuss the policies that have been implemented so far to respond to the pandemic and its impacts.

Many other countries will also present their Voluntary National Reviews on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda in the context of the ongoing crisis at the Forum.

A ministerial declaration will be adopted by the HLPF to make recommendations on how to address the impacts of COVID-19, while making the transformation needed to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive economy, building robust and universal healthcare and social protection systems, and protecting the planet.