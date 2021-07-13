Pet dogs that attacked Karachi man euthanised, confirm police

CCTV screengrab of the footage in which the lawyer can be seen being mauled by the pet dogs. Photo: File

Pet dogs injected with poison, confirm police.

Dogs were euthnised by a veterinary clinic, say police.

The dogs have been put down as per the terms of a compromise between the pets' owner and the victim, Advocate Mirza Ali Akhtar.

KARACHI: The two pet dogs that attacked a lawyer a couple of days ago have been put down, confirmed police Tuesday.

The dogs were euthanised in accordance with a compromise reached between the two parties, the owner Humayun Khan and the victim of the attack, Advocate Mirza Ali Akhtar.



Police confirmed that the dogs were euthnised at a veterinary clinic. The owner of the dogs informed police about it.

The incident

Last month, two pet dogs attacked a man in the city's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6 area.

Akhtar Ali Advocate was walking when two dogs darted towards him. The dogs, in the CCTV footage, can be seen taking a hold of a frightened Ali and tackling him to the ground.

Another man, who appears to be the caretaker of the dogs, tries to separate the animals from Ali but to no avail.

The caretaker runs off to find another man and they both then rescue the advocate from the dogs.

The two caretakers of the dogs, identified as Fahad and Ali, had left the advocate injured on the road and left with the dogs. Police had registered a case against the dogs' owner, Humayun Khan and nominated the two caretakers in the case as well.

The compromise

Following the attack on the lawyer, a case was registered against the dogs' owner, and an Additional District and Sessions Judge South had issued directives to arrest him.

However, in an agreement, dated June 6, 2021, Ali, son of Mirza Akbar Ali, agreed to — "for the sake of Allah" — forgive Humayun Khan, son of Noor Khan, under the following conditions: