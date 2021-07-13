 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Pet dogs that attacked Karachi man euthanised, confirm police

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

CCTV screengrab of the footage in which the lawyer can be seen being mauled by the pet dogs. Photo: File
CCTV screengrab of the footage in which the lawyer can be seen being mauled by the pet dogs. Photo: File

  • Pet dogs injected with poison, confirm police. 
  • Dogs were euthnised by a veterinary clinic, say police. 
  • The dogs have been put down as per the terms of a compromise between the pets' owner and the victim, Advocate Mirza Ali Akhtar. 

KARACHI: The two pet dogs that attacked a lawyer a couple of days ago have been put down, confirmed police Tuesday. 

Related items

The dogs were euthanised in accordance with a compromise reached between the two parties, the owner Humayun Khan and the victim of the attack, Advocate Mirza Ali Akhtar.

Police confirmed that the dogs were euthnised at a veterinary clinic. The owner of the dogs informed police about it. 

The incident

Last month, two pet dogs attacked a man in the city's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6 area.

Akhtar Ali Advocate was walking when two dogs darted towards him. The dogs, in the CCTV footage, can be seen taking a hold of a frightened Ali and tackling him to the ground.

Another man, who appears to be the caretaker of the dogs, tries to separate the animals from Ali but to no avail.

The caretaker runs off to find another man and they both then rescue the advocate from the dogs.

The two caretakers of the dogs, identified as Fahad and Ali, had left the advocate injured on the road and left with the dogs. Police had registered a case against the dogs' owner, Humayun Khan and nominated the two caretakers in the case as well. 

The compromise

Following the attack on the lawyer, a case was registered against the dogs' owner, and an Additional District and Sessions Judge South had issued directives to arrest him.

However, in an agreement, dated June 6, 2021, Ali, son of Mirza Akbar Ali, agreed to — "for the sake of Allah" — forgive Humayun Khan, son of Noor Khan, under the following conditions:

  • Humayun Khan tenders unconditional apology to Mirza Akhtar Ali for the hurt and injury caused to him.
  • Humayun Khan and family shall not keep at their home any dangerous or ferocious dogs as pets. Any other dogs kept as pets shall be registered with the Clifton Cantonment Board and shall not venture out on the streets without a properly trained handler and shall be muzzled and leashed at all times they are outside.
  • The two dogs involved in the incident shall be euthanised/put down by a veterinarian immediately. Any other such dogs that Humayun Khan has, he shall give them away.
  • Humayun Khan shall make a donation of Rs1,000,000 to the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation — ACF Animal Rescue.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan to address UN forum on sustainable development today

PM Imran Khan to address UN forum on sustainable development today
Pakistan records slight drop in daily coronavirus case count for second day

Pakistan records slight drop in daily coronavirus case count for second day
SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar develops rift with two federal ministers: report

SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar develops rift with two federal ministers: report
Shut down primary schools, Sindh health dept suggests as coronavirus cases rise

Shut down primary schools, Sindh health dept suggests as coronavirus cases rise
KP cabinet approves renaming Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat

KP cabinet approves renaming Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat

Faisalabad: Police recovers woman's body from hotel room

Faisalabad: Police recovers woman's body from hotel room
Lahore seminary sexual abuse case: Judicial remand of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman extended for 14 days

Lahore seminary sexual abuse case: Judicial remand of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman extended for 14 days
FBR files appeal against SC registrar’s decision on Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition

FBR files appeal against SC registrar’s decision on Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition
First monsoon spell in Karachi to continue till July 16

First monsoon spell in Karachi to continue till July 16
Karachi Police arrest three brothers, one other for murder of jeweller

Karachi Police arrest three brothers, one other for murder of jeweller
Malala Yousafzai turns 24, says 'age is just a number'

Malala Yousafzai turns 24, says 'age is just a number'
NAB seeks reference against former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

NAB seeks reference against former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Latest

view all