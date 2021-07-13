 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Eidul Adha 2021 holidays: Fake notification circulating on social media

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

The image of fake notification.
The image of fake notification.

ISLAMABAD: A notification circulating on social media and shared on WhatsApp groups regarding Eidul Adha holidays is “fake”.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat shared the image of the notification of the interior ministry and said it is “fake”.

It has been widely shared on social media platforms, creating confusion among the public about the dates for Eid holidays.

A day prior, Geo News had reported that the federal government has decided to grant a three-day holiday for Eidul Adha.

The holidays will fall from July 20 to July 22 — marking the three days of Eid.

Sources had told the news channel that the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan, suggesting a four-day holiday.

In case of three holidays, employees will have to resume office on the third day of Eid, sources said.

More From Pakistan:

Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM Imran Khan says Pakistan stands with Kashmiris

Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM Imran Khan says Pakistan stands with Kashmiris
Punjab authorities confiscate textbook over NOC; 'Malala's picture not the problem'

Punjab authorities confiscate textbook over NOC; 'Malala's picture not the problem'
Pakistan crosses half a million daily vaccination doses' mark for first time: Asad Umar

Pakistan crosses half a million daily vaccination doses' mark for first time: Asad Umar
District health officers, KWSB told to chlorinate Karachi's water as Naegleria threat looms

District health officers, KWSB told to chlorinate Karachi's water as Naegleria threat looms
Pet dogs that attacked Karachi man euthanised, confirm police

Pet dogs that attacked Karachi man euthanised, confirm police
PM Imran Khan to address UN forum on sustainable development today

PM Imran Khan to address UN forum on sustainable development today
Pakistan records slight drop in daily coronavirus case count for second day

Pakistan records slight drop in daily coronavirus case count for second day
SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar develops rift with two federal ministers: report

SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar develops rift with two federal ministers: report
Shut down primary schools, Sindh health dept suggests as coronavirus cases rise

Shut down primary schools, Sindh health dept suggests as coronavirus cases rise
KP cabinet approves renaming Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat

KP cabinet approves renaming Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat

Faisalabad: Police recovers woman's body from hotel room

Faisalabad: Police recovers woman's body from hotel room
Lahore seminary sexual abuse case: Judicial remand of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman extended for 14 days

Lahore seminary sexual abuse case: Judicial remand of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman extended for 14 days

Latest

view all