Eidul Adha 2021 holidays: Fake notification circulating on social media

The image of fake notification.

ISLAMABAD: A notification circulating on social media and shared on WhatsApp groups regarding Eidul Adha holidays is “fake”.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat shared the image of the notification of the interior ministry and said it is “fake”.

It has been widely shared on social media platforms, creating confusion among the public about the dates for Eid holidays.

A day prior, Geo News had reported that the federal government has decided to grant a three-day holiday for Eidul Adha.

The holidays will fall from July 20 to July 22 — marking the three days of Eid.

Sources had told the news channel that the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan, suggesting a four-day holiday.

In case of three holidays, employees will have to resume office on the third day of Eid, sources said.

