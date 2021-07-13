 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Minal Khan serenades fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Minal Khan sings a song for fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, video goes viral

Pakistani actress Minal Khan flaunted her singing skills and sang a song for fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, sending fans in a tizzy. 

Ahsan turned to Instagram and shared a video clip in his Story where Minal can be seen singing a song and grooving on it.

She sang the song on the request of Ahsan.

In the video, Ahsan can be heard asking Minal to sing a song for him.

Over this, the Sun Yaara actress flaunted her singing skills and started grooving on the song.

The singing and grooving video of Minal has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got officially engaged last month.

The celebrity couple took to social media to announce the happy news with fans and followers.

