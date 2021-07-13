 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Shaniera Akram expresses disappointment at Minal Khan's viral video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Shaniera Akram expresses disappointment at Minal Khans viral video
Shaniera Akram expresses disappointment at Minal Khan's viral video

Former cricketer Wasim Akram's wife, Shaniera Akram is calling out actor Minal Khan for her viral video.

While Karachiites enjoyed their first monsoon rainfall over the weekend, Minal Khan along with fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also went out for a drive to celebrate the uplifting weather.

The couple, who officially got engaged last month, was spotted engaged in a singing session with Minal crooning to a nursery rhyme on beau Ahsan's request.

While the video received love from fans, Shaniera Akram, who also happens to be an avid social media user, pointed out Minal's carelessness for traffic rules.

“Come on guys, you’re famous, and have millions of followers, is it too hard to be a little bit more responsible? Put your seatbelt on and eyes on the road!" said Shaniera on her Instagram Story.

"I’m sorry to say but that wont be as cute if she’s singing it in the hospital," she said.

Take a look:

Shaniera Akram expresses disappointment at Minal Khans viral video


