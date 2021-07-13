PML-Q's Moonis Elahi to become minister for water resources: sources

PML-Q's Chaudhry Moonis Elahi. —

Moonis Elahi to head Ministry of Water Resources.

PTI had promised a ministry to PML-Q.

PTI's Faisal Vawda earlier held the portfolio but resigned as MNA to cast his vote in the Senate elections.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi has been named as the next minister for water resources, it emerged on Tuesday.

Sources told Geo News the decision was made in the backdrop of a promise by the PTI-led government to their allies, which include the PML-Q, that they will be given charge of a federal ministry.

Although a notification has not yet been issued (it is expected shortly), the sources said that the decision has Prime Minister Imran Khan's seal of approval.



Talks to give MQM and GDA a federal ministry each, as promised, are also underway, the sources added.

Moonis Elahi was elected an MNA from the NA-69 Gujrat-II constituency. He is the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.



The portfolio for the Ministry of Water Resources was earlier held by PTI minister Faisal Vawda.



He resigned from the National Assembly in March to cast his vote in the Senate elections.





