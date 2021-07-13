 
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
Two security forces personnel martyred in Kurram District

Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, 22, who is a resident of Orakzai (right) and Capt Basit, 25, who is a resident of Haripur (left). — ISPR
  • Security forces conduct operation upon receiving reports of terrorists' presence.
  • Three terrorists were killed in an intense exchange of fire.
  • A captain and a sepoy have been martyred in the operation.

Two security forces personnel were martyred during an area sanitisation operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram District, the military's media wing said Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operation was conducted after security forces had received reports of terrorists' presence in the area.

During intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed, the military's media wing said, adding a-cordon-and-search operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The security forces personnel who were martyred include:

  • Captain Basit, 25, who is a resident of Haripur; and
  • Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, 22, who is a resident of Orakzai. 

Last month, a soldier of the Frontier Corps Balochistan was martyred during an attack launched by militants on M-8 near Shapak, District Hoshab.

Sepoy Kifait Ullah, a resident of Sibi, embraced martyrdom when militants attacked a water bowser through a pressurised IED. 

On June 25, five FC soldiers were martyred in an attack by terrorists in Sibi, Balochistan, the ISPR had said in a statement.

The terrorists targeted an FC patrol party in Sangan, District Sibi.

During an exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on the terrorists in men and materials, the ISPR had said. 

Delta variant making up 50% of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan: Dr Nausheen Hamid

In a first, Karachi Traffic Police deploys female officers

PM Imran Khan urges world to ramp up vaccine production, ensure rapid distribution

PML-Q's Moonis Elahi to become minister for water resources: sources

35 Delta variant cases detected in Karachi: Sindh health dept

Pakistan Army to be called in again for implementation of coronavirus SOPs

PTI minister Ali Amin Gandapur in hot water over cash donation during AJK campaign

Federal cabinet approves three-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha

Government decides to keep ban on TLP intact: Fawad Chaudhry

Just how feasible is it for Pakistan to use Electronic Voting Machines during elections?

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation launches anti-Malala documentary

Karachi weather update: Rain, thunderstorm likely today, says Met office

