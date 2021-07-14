 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Web Desk

Pak vs Eng: England announces T20I squad for Pakistan series

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

England´s Eoin Morgan takes part in a captains press conference ahead of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in London on May 23, 2019. Photo: AFP
England´s Eoin Morgan takes part in a captains press conference ahead of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in London on May 23, 2019. Photo: AFP

Eoin Morgan has returned to captain the English side in their upcoming T20I series against Pakistan as the England cricket board announced the upcoming squad for the T20I series against the visitors. 

"Morgan is one of nine players who have been included in the squad after completing the required period of self-isolation following the Royal London Series against Sri Lanka," read a post on the ECB's website. 

As per the ECB, the 16-player squad and support staff have returned negative Covid-19 tests, clearing them for the series.

Paul Collingwood will oversee the team as head coach. The three-match series begins at Trent Bridge on Friday 16 July.

England Men’s IT20 Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex - captain)

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire)

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Lewis Gregory (Somerset)

Chris Jordan (Sussex)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

England humble Pakistan to clinch series 3-0

Pakistan captain Babar Azam returned to form with a record-breaking 158 yet once again found himself on the losing side as England completed a 3-0 one-day international series clean sweep at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

His highest score at this level saw Azam become the quickest player to 14 hundreds in men´s ODIs as the 26-year-old reached the landmark in 81 innings -- three fewer than South Africa´s Hashim Amla.

Together with Mohammad Rizwan he shared a stand of 179, a Pakistan partnership record against England in an ODI.

Yet despite a total of 331-9, Pakistan still suffered a three-wicket defeat after England´s James Vince posted his maiden international hundred.

