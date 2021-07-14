 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
APP

PM Imran Khan stresses on utilising technology to make life easy for Pakistanis

By
APP

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the ceremony Wednesday. Photo: APP
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the ceremony Wednesday. Photo: APP

  • PM Khan says Pakistan committed to introduce e-governance system. 
  • "For the first time, land records are being computerized to facilitate masses," says PM Khan. 
  • PM Khan says he wants to enable overseas Pakistanis to take part in elections through EVMs.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday called on the government to utilise technological methods to make life easy for Pakistanis and remove hassles and hurdles for them. 

The premier was speaking at a launching ceremony of issuance of letters of administration and succession certificates by the Punjab government in collaboration with NADRA. 

He reiterated the government's resolve to pursue e-governance for a better performance and delivery system.

The prime minister observed that a revolution had been brought to the world by the information and technology sector, adding that it had also ensured a hassle-free governance system. 

“The government is implementing e-governance to end the routine files and paper system," he said.  "For the first time, land records are being computerized to facilitate masses,” he added. 

The prime minister said such a system was being introduced in Islamabad, saying that the government wanted to ensure it was gunning to ensure it would happen by the month of August.

PM Khan said that it was the government's job to remove hardships in people's lives and serve them as it functioned on their taxes. On the other hand, the system decayed when people were made to serve the government, he added.

Calls on NADRA to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

The prime minister said the government expected NADRA to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, adding that he wanted to enable them to take part in the general elections with a "foolproof voting system". 

He said about 9mn overseas Pakistanis were the government's assets as they had been serving the country economically by sending remittances.

The prime minister further said that introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) would eliminate all polling issues. In the past, except the 1970 elections, Opposition parties had been raising objections over election results.

People will trust EVMs, said PM Khan, pointing out how former US president Donald Trump had also raised objections to the results of the US Presidential Elections 2020 but had been unable to prove anything due to technological evidence. 

More From Pakistan:

COVID-19: Sindh decides to close schools, bans indoor dining as cases spike

COVID-19: Sindh decides to close schools, bans indoor dining as cases spike
Uproar in Senate over PTI's Gandapur calling Bhutto 'traitor', Nawaz 'thief'

Uproar in Senate over PTI's Gandapur calling Bhutto 'traitor', Nawaz 'thief'
12 dead, multiple injured as bus carrying Chinese workers meets accident in Upper Kohistan

12 dead, multiple injured as bus carrying Chinese workers meets accident in Upper Kohistan
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar’s elevation to Supreme Court deferred

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar’s elevation to Supreme Court deferred
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 4% for second time in three days

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 4% for second time in three days
Another woman says she was harassed, blackmailed by Usman Mirza

Another woman says she was harassed, blackmailed by Usman Mirza
Extremism may rise if govt pays no attention to syllabus: Fawad

Extremism may rise if govt pays no attention to syllabus: Fawad
Bear necessities: Cub rescued by Pakistan at LoC prepares for life back in Kashmir wild

Bear necessities: Cub rescued by Pakistan at LoC prepares for life back in Kashmir wild
'New low': HRCP demands Punjab revoke order to confiscate textbook containing Malala's image

'New low': HRCP demands Punjab revoke order to confiscate textbook containing Malala's image
Video of man riding with goat on motorbike triggers mixed social media reaction

Video of man riding with goat on motorbike triggers mixed social media reaction
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Sindh's Sehwan, surrounding areas

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Sindh's Sehwan, surrounding areas
Islamabad couple 'filmed in presence of 14 people for 2.5 hours', police tells court

Islamabad couple 'filmed in presence of 14 people for 2.5 hours', police tells court

Latest

view all