Thursday Jul 15 2021
Meghan Markle to produce a new animated show Pearl for Netflix

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle would partner with Netflix for animated show Pearl, her production company has announced.

Archewell Productions’ website said the series, titled Pearl, would tell the story of the adventures of a 12-year-old girl inspired by influential women from history.

It is the second program from the deal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed last year following Heart Of Invictus, a previously announced docuseries about the Invictus Games.

Meghan said: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Filmmaker David Furnish, who is the husband of Sir Elton John, will also work on the programme. 

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have been loving life in US after quitting royal job, signed a major deal with streaming giant last year, said to be worth millions of pounds to make films and television series.

Meghan Markle said: "David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

