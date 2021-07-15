Watch: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao dance on sets of Laal Singh Chaddha post split

When Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao said that they are still on good terms after the unexpected divorce announcement, they really meant it.

In a recent viral video shared by a fan page, both Aamir and Kiran are spotted dancing on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha.

The former couple sported traditional dresses as they danced to folk songs in Ladakh. While Aamir donned a red outfit paired with a purple hat, Kiran slipped into dark pink and wore green hat.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Forest Gump, helmed by Advait Chandan. Other prominent actors in the movie include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

