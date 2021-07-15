 
GDA lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi tests positive for COVID-19

Grand Democratic Alliance lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi speaking during a session of Sindh Assembly on July 4, 2020. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
KARACHI: Grand Democratic Alliance lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and her family members have tested positive for coronavirus, Geo News reported Thursday.

Abbasi's husband and two daughters' COVID-19 test also came positive.

The Sindh lawmaker said four out of the five family members have vaccinated against the virus with the Sinopharm vaccine.

One of her daughter's is less than 18 years old and has not been vaccinated, she said, adding that it has been a week since the family has been isolating.

The MPA requested for prayers and warned people to be careful.

