Qatar announces on-arrival visa for Pakistanis

Qatar visa.

DOHA: Pakistanis can now get Qatar’s visa on arrival as the Gulf state has announced a new immigration policy and issued directives to the concerned authorities in this regard.

According to details, Pakistani citizens would be granted a 30-day tourist visa upon arrival at the airport for a fee of QAR 100 valid for a period of 30 days which can be extended for the same period.

Visa conditions

Valid passport for at least 06 months

Confirmed return ticket

Polio vaccination certificate

Confirmed hotel reservation in one of the country's hotels during the visit period.

Fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health and completing a period of 14 days after the last dose.

Must have a certificate confirming negative PCR test completed during 48 hours from the time of arrival.

The visitors have been asked to register themselves on the Ehteraz platform (WWW.EHTERAZ.GOV.QA) to obtain the approval of Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health before travelling.

Passengers who have not received both doses of the vaccine 14 days prior to arrival will NOT be allowed to enter.