K-electric’s crane catches fire near Shaheen Complex

Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: A crane belonging to K-electric, used to carry out maintenance work, caught fire near Shaheen Complex at I.I. Chgundrigarh Raod on Thursday, Geo News reported.

The fire was put out by firefighters and no casualties were reported as a result of the fire, according to fire brigade officials.

Meanwhile, traffic police informed the public on Twitter that the affected K-Electric crane had been removed from the site and traffic flow was restored.

“Traffic is normal now at Khajoor Chowk towards Shaheen Complex, after the vehicle has been removed,” wrote Karachi Traffic Police.

The traffic police had recently informed the public via Twitter that the road was being used as a dual carriageway.

The traffic police further appealed to the public to drive carefully.

