Pak vs Eng: Leg strain forces Hassan Ali to miss first T20I

Fast bowler Hassan Ali gestures during an ODI match. Photo: File

In what is being interpreted as a setback for the Pakistan cricket team, fast bowler Hasan Ali will not be a part of the playing XI today that takes on England at Trent Bridge.

Hassan Ali has been rested for the first of the three T20Is against England as a precautionary measure due to a strain in his left leg, which he picked during a training session at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The fast bowler will now be assessed ahead of the second T20I, following which decision on his participation will be made.



Pakistan face England in first T20I today

Pakistan will attempt to shrug off their embarrassing 3-0 ODI series loss to a second-choice England squad Friday as they take on the hosts in the first T20I at Trent Bridge.



England will be emboldened by the return of skipper Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, and Jos Buttler and four others who had to complete their period of isolation after seven members of the squad tested positive for coronavirus.

Trent Bridge will offer flat wickets and a shorter boundary for the batsmen to score more runs. Pakistan found its form late with the bat, scoring a mammoth 331 runs in the third and last ODI.

Despite skipper Babar Azam's heroics, the visitors lost as England successfully chased the target courtesy poor bowling and fielding from Pakistan.

The Pakistani captain had said that the side will aim to bounce back in the series.

"In the international level when you play against topsides, the margin of error is negligible. When you lack in one or two departments, you have to improve those and I believe bad days will come but the effort will remain to bounce back in the upcoming T20 series," he had said.

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30pm PST.

