Friday Jul 16 2021
Ashraf Malkham

'No infiltration from Pakistan': DG ISI rejects Afghan allegations

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. — Twitter/File
  • DG ISI responds to Afghan president's allegations.
  • Says infiltration is in fact being carried out from Afghan side.
  • Reiterates Pakistan's commitment to peace in Afghanistan.

TASHKENT: Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed Friday rejected the allegations of infiltration levelled by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The top spymaster was talking to Geo News in Tashkent where he is attending the Central and South Asia Conference 2021 along with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior government functionaries.

During his address, the Afghan president had levelled unfounded allegations against Pakistan, saying that 10,000 fighters had crossed over into Afghanistan from the country.

"If talks fail, we will fight the Taliban," said Ghani. "This is the last chance for peace," he had said.

DG ISI categorically stated that these allegations against Pakistan are not true, in fact infiltration is being done from Afghanistan.

"We want peace in the neighbouring country as a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and other countries," DG ISI said.

He said that Pakistan is not supporting any faction in Afghanistan.

We are interested in a negotiated settlement among all the Afghan groups.

‘Extremely unfair’

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked Afghanistan to consider Pakistan a "partner of peace" rather than blaming it for the ongoing unrest, which he said was the "outcome of using a military solution by the United States instead of a political one".

“Blaming Pakistan for what is going on in Afghanistan is extremely unfair…peace in Afghanistan is our foremost priority,” the prime minister had said, in response to the speech of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the conference on "Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity, challenges and opportunities’ held at Congress Centre".

Rejecting the assertions of President Ghani made against Pakistan for “not supporting peace”, the prime minister categorically stated that Pakistan did not want turmoil in its neighbourhood because peace was in its own interest.

“Mr Ghani, I want to make it clear to you that Pakistan will be the last country to think about supporting turmoil and unrest in Afghanistan,” he said.

