Fatima Sana Shaikh wishes co-star Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Bollywood
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh showered love on diva co-star Katrina Kaif on her 38th birthday on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the Bhoot Police actress shared a recent post of Katrina to wish her a very happy birthday.

Fatima wrote “Happy birthday, you stunner’ followed by heart emoticons.

Katrina shared the same post in her Story and thanked Fatima Sana Shaikh for the sweet wishes.

Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh collaborated in Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial Thugs of Hindostan, also featuring superstar Aamir Khan.

The film was released in November 2018.

