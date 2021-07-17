 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
APP

Karachi weather on Saturday forcecast as partly cloudy with chances of isolated rain

By
APP

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

— APP/File
— APP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of light rain or isolated thunderstorms in the metropolis for Saturday.

The minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 28 and 30 degrees, while maximum temperature will likely fall between 34 and 36 degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 percent humidity.

Partly cloudy or cloudy weather with chances of wind-thunderstorm or rain is likely at isolated places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana divisions over the next 24 hours.


More From Pakistan:

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is now on TikTok

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is now on TikTok
AJK election commission directs Ali Amin Gandapur to leave region

AJK election commission directs Ali Amin Gandapur to leave region
UHS Lahore announces first-year BDS results

UHS Lahore announces first-year BDS results
Barring any 'fog' in July, PML-N will win AJK election: Maryam Nawaz

Barring any 'fog' in July, PML-N will win AJK election: Maryam Nawaz
NAB Karachi recommends investigations against Sindh govt officers

NAB Karachi recommends investigations against Sindh govt officers
READ: PMA's guidelines on how to stay healthy this monsoon season

READ: PMA's guidelines on how to stay healthy this monsoon season
US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan to establish quadrilateral platform 'to enhance regional connectivity'

US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan to establish quadrilateral platform 'to enhance regional connectivity'
Court grants FIA physical remand of three in forged NIC case

Court grants FIA physical remand of three in forged NIC case
Four-year BS, two-year associate degree programmes not deferred, says HEC

Four-year BS, two-year associate degree programmes not deferred, says HEC
Punjab makes naazrah Quran mandatory for all schools

Punjab makes naazrah Quran mandatory for all schools
Unvaccinated people must avoid going to the northern areas: Asad Umar

Unvaccinated people must avoid going to the northern areas: Asad Umar
UK court says govt took 'right decision' by adding Pakistan to red list

UK court says govt took 'right decision' by adding Pakistan to red list

Latest

view all