Karachi weather on Saturday forcecast as partly cloudy with chances of isolated rain

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of light rain or isolated thunderstorms in the metropolis for Saturday.

The minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 28 and 30 degrees, while maximum temperature will likely fall between 34 and 36 degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 percent humidity.

Partly cloudy or cloudy weather with chances of wind-thunderstorm or rain is likely at isolated places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana divisions over the next 24 hours.



