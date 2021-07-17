Pak vs Eng: Watch Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan talk about their 150-run partnership

Skipper Babar Azam (left) and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan speaking to Pakistan's Cricket Board's YouTube channel. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

NOTTINGHAM: Skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan have said that "a good understanding" helped them score big against England in the first T20 at Trent Bridge on Friday.

The record-making duo was speaking on Pakistan's Cricket Board's YouTube channel, during which Azam said the initial strategy was to play cautiously, but when pressure began to pile up on Rizwan, he had to take charge.



Meanwhile, Rizwan said the reason for their successful partnership is their on-crease consultation session, which helps him perform better.

"Babar Azam plays an important role in making my innings better," he added.

Babar, Rizwan's partnership record

Babar smashed three sixes and eight fours to score 85 off 49, while Rizwan scored 63 off 41. They added 150 runs to the first wicket partnership.

This was the 10th time Babar was involved in a 100+ stand in a T20I game, the most century stands for any Pakistani batsman and jointly the second in the world.



Martin Guptill and David Warner were also involved in 10 century partnerships in the T20I format. They are just one 100+ partnership behind India’s Rohit Sharma, who was involved in 11 such partnerships.

In his 10 century partnerships, Babar was joined by Rizwan thrice, making them the most successful batting partners for Pakistan in terms of century stands.

Rizwan and Babar have batted together 12 times and share 670 runs together.



The batting pair of Shoaib Malik and Umar Akmal have added 797 in 24 innings together, while Mohammad Hafeez and Ahmed Shahzad have 741 runs in 21 innings as batting partners.

Only two pairs in the world — Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma and Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson — have more century stands than Babar and Rizwan. The Indian and Kiwi pair have four century stands apiece to their credit.