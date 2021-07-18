Coronavirus shows no signs of slowing as Pakistan reports over 2,600 cases in a day

File photo

Pakistan also reported 21 deaths in last 24 hours.

The nationwide recoveries from coronavirus rise to 989,275.

The nationwide death toll stands at 22,781.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday morning reported 2,607 cases of coronavirus in a single day, as per statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The country's nerve centre in the fight against COVID-19 said that close to 48,816 people were tested for the infection on Saturday out of whom 2,603 turned out to be positive.

Pakistan's positivity ratio has climbed to 5.34%.

Pakistan also reported 21 deaths from the infection over the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan since the pandemic began has=ve risen to 989,275, while the number of active cases in the country have increased to 47,331.

As far as the recoveries are concerned, 919,163 people have recovered from the infection in total, while 22,781 have succumbed to the virus.