Former CM Sindh Mumtaz Bhutto passes away

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

Former Sindh chief minister Mumtaz Bhutto passes away. Photo: File
  • Mumtaz Bhutto passes away at 94 in Karachi. 
  • He was a close aide of former PM and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. 
  • Mumtaz Bhutto had served as both Sindh CM and governor. 

KARACHI: Former chief minister of Sindh Mumtaz Bhutto passed away Sunday at the age of 94. 

Mumtaz Bhutto, a cousin and close aide of former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, passed away at his residence in Karachi. 

Bhutto's spokesperson Ibrahim Abro said the political personality, who had also served as the governor of Sindh prior to becoming its chief minister, was suffering from an ailment for a while.

His body will be sent to Larkana at 6pm for funeral prayers, revealed his spokesperson. 

Bhutto, after developing differences with the PPP, had formed his own party, the Sindh National Front (SNF). In 2017, he announced that the SNF had merged with the PTI. 

Earlier, Bhutto had merged the SNF with the PML-N before the 2013 elections. However, both parties parted ways after Bhutto developed differences with the PML-N. 

