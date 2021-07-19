 
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Neha Dhupia expecting her second baby with Angad Bedi

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Bollywood celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi are expecting their second child, they announced on social media.

Neha turned to Instagram and announced to the world about her second pregnancy.

She posted a beautiful photo with husband Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr to make the special announcement.

Neha wrote “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God.”

In the picture, Neha can be seen flaunting her growing baby bump.

Angad Bedi also turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted the same picture.

The couple tied the knot secretly on May 10, 2018 and welcomed their first child, Mehr in November of the same year. 

