Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Ibn Arabi from ‘Ertugrul’ flaunts his toned abs in latest photo from gym

By
Monday Jul 19, 2021

Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who portrays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, flaunted his toned abs and the fans can’t stop gushing over him.

Osman Soykut took to Instagram and posted his latest photo from the gym.

He wrote in the caption “Never say it can't be done. WORK IN PROGRESS”

The Turkish actor also thanked his fitness trainer for the guidance. “Thank you, my friend and mentor Kagan Yalaman @khanyalaman for your guidance on my journey toward fitness.”

Osman Soykut, who is an avid social media user, rose to fame with his staller performance in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

