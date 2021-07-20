 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

No evidence of abduction in Afghan envoy's daughter's case: interior minister

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Photo: File
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Photo: File 

  • Interior minister says envoy's daughter was using internet throughout her journey. 
  • Rasheed says his ministry has given the footage related to the case to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
  • Minister says investigation completed in the Dasu incident in which at least nine Chinese workers were killed.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Tuesday that the investigation conducted by the Pakistani authorities found no evidence of abduction in the Afghan ambassador's daughter's incident.

“According to our investigation, the incident involving the daughter of the Afghan ambassador is not a case of kidnapping,” said the interior minister in a press conference. He also lamented that Kabul should not have recalled its envoy over a single case.

“The government will fight the case of daughter of the Afghan ambassador [but] our investigation shows that this was not a kidnapping case,” said Rasheed. He added that the girl changed taxis four times and no man sat in any of the taxis during her journey.

The interior minister hoped that the Afghan ambassador would become part of the investigation, adding that the government registered the case itself.

“Everyone’s daughters are equal, it would have been appropriate if the Afghan ambassador had not gone back,” said the minister. He also added that his ministry has given the footage related to the case to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Related items

Rasheed said that the envoy’s daughter used the internet throughout her journey, adding that the men accused of the kidnapping were hard-working taxi drivers.

Reports of the ambassador's daughter being "abducted" and "tortured" surfaced on Saturday, with a statement by the Afghan foreign ministry saying that the girl was "abducted for several hours" on Friday.

The Foreign Office issued a statement in response saying that a thorough probe has been launched and law enforcement agencies "are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice".

In the meanwhile, the security for the ambassador and his family was "beefed up", according to the statement.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had instructed the interior minister to get to the bottom of the matter within 48 hours.

However, the Afghan government recalled its ambassador and senior diplomats from Islamabad citing security concerns. 

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in a telephonic discussion with his Afghan counterpart on Monday, shared the progress in the kidnapping case and urged him to withdrawal the decision to recall ambassador.

Investigation completed in Dasu incident

The minister also said that the law enforcement agencies have completed their investigation in the Dasu incident in which at least nine Chinese workers were killed.

“There are attempts being made to create misunderstanding between Pakistan and China,” said the minister. He added that the incident was carried out precisely for this reason.

On July 14, a bus carrying workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kohistan plunged into a ravine "after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast", a statement from the Foreign Office  had said.

According to the statement, Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff "were proceeding to their workplace for an ongoing project".

The accident resulted in the death of 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan decides to hold political rallies in Sindh from August: sources

PM Imran Khan decides to hold political rallies in Sindh from August: sources
Pak vs Eng: Pitch invader trying to get a selfie with English team manhandled by guards

Pak vs Eng: Pitch invader trying to get a selfie with English team manhandled by guards
India targeted Pakistani, Chinese diplomats through Israeli spyware: report

India targeted Pakistani, Chinese diplomats through Israeli spyware: report
Karachi can expect partly cloudy weather, strong winds over next 24 hours: Met

Karachi can expect partly cloudy weather, strong winds over next 24 hours: Met
Pakistan developing WhatsApp alternative to secure govt communications

Pakistan developing WhatsApp alternative to secure govt communications
‘Goldsmith’s grandson’: Jemima Goldsmith slams remarks by Maryam Nawaz

‘Goldsmith’s grandson’: Jemima Goldsmith slams remarks by Maryam Nawaz
AJK govt gives magisterial powers to army for July 25 polls

AJK govt gives magisterial powers to army for July 25 polls
Coronavirus kills another 37 people in Pakistan amid alarming virus surge

Coronavirus kills another 37 people in Pakistan amid alarming virus surge
US says it ‘recognises, supports’ Pakistan’s efforts to implement FATF action plan

US says it ‘recognises, supports’ Pakistan’s efforts to implement FATF action plan
Murtaza Wahab warns of stricter restrictions in Sindh if SOPs brushed aside

Murtaza Wahab warns of stricter restrictions in Sindh if SOPs brushed aside
PML-N will block Shahrah-e-Dastoor if AJK elections rigged: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N will block Shahrah-e-Dastoor if AJK elections rigged: Maryam Nawaz
Pakistan to hold national e-sports tournament for the first time

Pakistan to hold national e-sports tournament for the first time

Latest

view all