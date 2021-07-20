 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

At least two people killed as heavy rain lashes Lahore, other parts of Punjab

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Vendors carry wares on their heads to shelter from the rains amid a waterlogged street along a market area during heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on July 20, 2021. — AFP/Arif Ali
Vendors carry wares on their heads to shelter from the rains amid a waterlogged street along a market area during heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on July 20, 2021. — AFP/Arif Ali
  • Roofs of houses collapse killing people.
  • Traders struggle to protect animals in cattle markets.
  • Lahore airport and police stations flooded.

Heavy rains in different cities of Punjab disrupted life on Tuesday, with streets severely inundated and at least two people killed in various rain-related accidents.

Low-lying areas in Faisalabad and Mianwali lay flooded, with water flowing into houses. The railway track in Mianwali is feared damaged by the urban flooding.

Heavy rains were also reported in Gujranwala, Jhang and Murree.

In Lahore, 99mm of rain made the weather pleasant, however, one person was killed and 10 others were injured when the roofs of their houses collapsed.

Traders in cattle markets were seen struggling trying to protect animals from the rain.

Commuters make their way through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on July 20, 2021. — AFP/Arif Ali
Commuters make their way through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on July 20, 2021. — AFP/Arif Ali

The fire station located at the Allama Iqbal International airport also became inundated, along with the runway and the apron. Rescue and emergency vehicles became stuck in deep, muddy waters.

In Raiwind, a 30-year-old man was killed when the roof of his home collapsed due to the rain, while 10 people were injured in similar incidents in the China Scheme and Mohalnawal areas.

The Chohang police station was also flooded with rainwater, but it did not stop police officials from doing their routine tasks.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast pleasant weather for Punjab on Eid ul Adha with rains likely to continue over the next few days.


More From Pakistan:

Karachi hospitals begin turning patients away as Delta variant takes hold

Karachi hospitals begin turning patients away as Delta variant takes hold
Farrukh Habib claims PM Imran Khan's 'phone hacked during Nawaz Sharif's tenure'

Farrukh Habib claims PM Imran Khan's 'phone hacked during Nawaz Sharif's tenure'
Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing in Karachi

Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing in Karachi
Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing in Lahore

Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing in Lahore
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed leads Eid prayers in England

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed leads Eid prayers in England
In Twitter spat with Jemima Goldsmith, Maryam Nawaz says 'you have only your ex to blame'

In Twitter spat with Jemima Goldsmith, Maryam Nawaz says 'you have only your ex to blame'
No evidence of abduction in Afghan envoy's daughter's case: interior minister

No evidence of abduction in Afghan envoy's daughter's case: interior minister
PM Imran Khan decides to hold political rallies in Sindh from August: sources

PM Imran Khan decides to hold political rallies in Sindh from August: sources
Video of Sheikh Rasheed buying camels for Eid ul Adha goes viral

Video of Sheikh Rasheed buying camels for Eid ul Adha goes viral
Pak vs Eng: Pitch invader trying to get a selfie with English team manhandled by guards

Pak vs Eng: Pitch invader trying to get a selfie with English team manhandled by guards
India targeted Pakistani, Chinese diplomats through Israeli spyware: report

India targeted Pakistani, Chinese diplomats through Israeli spyware: report
Karachi can expect partly cloudy weather, strong winds over next 24 hours: Met

Karachi can expect partly cloudy weather, strong winds over next 24 hours: Met

Latest

view all