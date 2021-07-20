At least two people killed as heavy rain lashes Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Vendors carry wares on their heads to shelter from the rains amid a waterlogged street along a market area during heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on July 20, 2021. — AFP/Arif Ali

Roofs of houses collapse killing people.

Traders struggle to protect animals in cattle markets.

Lahore airport and police stations flooded.

Heavy rains in different cities of Punjab disrupted life on Tuesday, with streets severely inundated and at least two people killed in various rain-related accidents.

Low-lying areas in Faisalabad and Mianwali lay flooded, with water flowing into houses. The railway track in Mianwali is feared damaged by the urban flooding.

Heavy rains were also reported in Gujranwala, Jhang and Murree.



In Lahore, 99mm of rain made the weather pleasant, however, one person was killed and 10 others were injured when the roofs of their houses collapsed.

Traders in cattle markets were seen struggling trying to protect animals from the rain.

Commuters make their way through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on July 20, 2021. — AFP/Arif Ali

The fire station located at the Allama Iqbal International airport also became inundated, along with the runway and the apron. Rescue and emergency vehicles became stuck in deep, muddy waters.

In Raiwind, a 30-year-old man was killed when the roof of his home collapsed due to the rain, while 10 people were injured in similar incidents in the China Scheme and Mohalnawal areas.

The Chohang police station was also flooded with rainwater, but it did not stop police officials from doing their routine tasks.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast pleasant weather for Punjab on Eid ul Adha with rains likely to continue over the next few days.





