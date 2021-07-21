Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

Veteran journalist and caretaker federal minister for information and postal service Arif Nizami. — Twitter/File

Veteran journalist and former caretaker federal minister for information and postal service Arif Nizami passed away on Wednesday in Lahore, his nephew, Babar Nizami, told Geo News.

The veteran journalist was under treatment at a hospital for the last three weeks after he had suffered a heart attack. Following the attack, he was shifted to an ICU, but he could not recover from it and breathed his last today, Babar said.

The details of his funeral prayers will be informed later on.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, reacting to the journalist's death, said: "Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor, and political commentator Arif Nizami."

"My condolences and prayers go to his family," he added.

More to follow...