Another consignment of Pfizer vaccine arrives in Pakistan: NDMA

Photo showing a vial of the coronavirus vaccine along with a syringe, while the logos of pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech SE could be seen in the background. Photo: AFP

Pakistan received another consignment of Pfizer vaccine.

Pakistan also receives 0.7 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine.

The consignment has been handed over to the federal health department.

ISLAMABAD: Another consignment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has reached Islamabad, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the NDMA, the consignment has been handed over to the federal health department.

Meanwhile, the country also received 0.7 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday, the NDMA announced on its Twitter account.

Pakistan received more than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine through the COVAX facility in May. The doses had reached the country with the help of UNICEF.

COVAX is a global vaccine-sharing programme co-led by the World Health Organisation, the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said only people with weak immune systems would be administered Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.