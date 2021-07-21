 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
COAS Gen Bajwa celebrates Eid ul Adha with troops stationed near Pak-Afghan border

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

  • COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates the high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops to defend the motherland.
  • He expresses complete satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the formation and effective measures in place for border security.
  • “We are ever ready to defend Pakistan against all the threats and at all costs”, the COAS says.

KURRAM: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa celebrated Eid ul Adha with troops stationed near the Pakistan-Afghan international border in Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media wing said Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), while interacting with the troops and sharing Eid greetings with them, the COAS appreciated their high morale and unflinching resolve to defend the motherland. 

The COAS expressed complete satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the formation and effective measures in place for border security. 

He also lauded the formation for expeditious fencing in the area of responsibility along the Pakistan-Afghan international border and reiterated the Pakistan Army’s firm resolve to ensure security along the borders in the face of evolving challenges.

“We are ever ready to defend Pakistan against all the threats and at all costs”, COAS remarked, per the statement.

Gen Bajwa also praised the formation for rendering continuous assistance to the civil administration in the execution of ongoing projects for socio-economic uplift of the area, including the development of communication infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and other efforts for the rehabilitation of the local population.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood. 

