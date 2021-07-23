Last day of campaigning: PM Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto to address rallies in AJK

PM Imran Khan during day-long visit to AJK will address rallies in Tarar Khal and Kotli.

ISLAMABAD: On the last day of the campaigning for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the public gatherings in the region to make the last push ahead of the July 25 polls.



PM Imran Khan, who will be in the AJK for a day-long visit, will address the rallies in Tarar Khal and Kotli.

The premier, in his address, will highlight the achievements of the PTI government.

On the other hand, Bilawal will address in Bagh and Muzaffarabad, while Muslim Conference chief Attique Ahmed Khan will speak at a rally in Kot.

The election for the Legislative Assembly of Azad Kashmir is scheduled for July 25. Of the 45 direct seats of the assembly, 33 are located in AJK territory and 12 in Pakistan.

Army deployment

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that the Pakistan Army would deploy troops in the AJK on "Quick Reaction Force mode" from July 22 to July 26 under Article 245 of the Constitution.

"Army has been requested by the AJK Election Commission to provide secure environment during AJK elections scheduled on July 25," the statement issued by the ISPR had noted.

"AJK Police, assisted by law enforcement agencies from other provinces and civil armed forces — including Rangers and the FC — will be employed for smooth and peaceful conduct of AJK elections," it had said.

The decision was taken after political parties contesting the AJK Legislative Assembly election had agreed on calling in the army for security and support.