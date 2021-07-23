 
DG ISI in Beijing for strategic talks with Chinese officials: sources

DG ISI Lt Ge Faiz Hameed. Photo: Files
ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed arrived in Beijing on Friday to hold strategic talks with Chinese officials, sources told Geo News.

Sources said that the DG ISI will hold important talks with the Chinese officials.

It is pertinent to mention that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is already in China for a two-day visit.

The visit of high-ranking Pakistani officials holds significance after a tragic incident in Upper Kohistan. Nine Chinese nationals working on Dasu Hydro Power Project were killed when a bus transporting them to the construction site met an accident.

Islamabad has blamed hostile forces behind the Dasu incident, which according to them, was carried out to create misunderstandings between the two countries.

Bilateral strategic agenda

Before leaving for Beijing, FM Qureshi in a video statement, said the Pak-China friendship has entered the seventh decade and is emerging as a strong strategic partnership.

The foreign minister said bilateral strategic agenda would be discussed in his meeting with the Chinese counterpart.

He said the two sides would also exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan and the region.

Qureshi said a detailed meeting would be held on the progress made so far on the projects related to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and its future strategy.

The foreign minister expressed confidence that his visit to China would further strengthen bilateral fraternal relations between the two countries.

