 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Crime Branch raids Shilpa Shetty's Juhu residence

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Crime Branch raids Shilpa Shettys Juhu residence
Crime Branch raids Shilpa Shetty's Juhu residence

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's house is being raided by a team of Mumbai Crime Branch.

The team, along with husband Raj Kundra, has reached the star's Juhu residence during their investigation into Kundra's production of pornographic films.

Earlier in the day, a Mumbai Court extended businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe's police custody till July 27.

Raj Kundra was arrested on the night of July 19 due to the violations of several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. The businessman has been accused of producing and distributing pornographic content.


More From Showbiz:

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz welcome baby boy

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz welcome baby boy

Pakistani model Laraib Mudhwal passes away in tragic car accident

Pakistani model Laraib Mudhwal passes away in tragic car accident
Salman Khan sets record straight about having a wife, 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

Salman Khan sets record straight about having a wife, 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team vaccinated against Covid-19

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team vaccinated against Covid-19
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ is out now

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ is out now
From Ayeza Khan to Iqra Aziz; Pakistan film and TV stars wish Eid Mubarak to their fans

From Ayeza Khan to Iqra Aziz; Pakistan film and TV stars wish Eid Mubarak to their fans
Nora Fatehi wishes her fans Eid Mubarak

Nora Fatehi wishes her fans Eid Mubarak
Sonu Sood shares emotional note for late mother on her birth anniversary

Sonu Sood shares emotional note for late mother on her birth anniversary
Salman Khan posts intense workout video as he prepares for ‘Tiger 3’

Salman Khan posts intense workout video as he prepares for ‘Tiger 3’
Madhuri Dixit thanks fans for love as she reaches one million YouTube subscribers

Madhuri Dixit thanks fans for love as she reaches one million YouTube subscribers
Maya Ali celebrates three years of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ release

Maya Ali celebrates three years of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ release
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans

Latest

view all