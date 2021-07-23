 
Friday Jul 23 2021
Maya Ali shines in dreamy 'Eid Day 3' look

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Actor Maya Ali is celebrating the third day of Eid with an exquisite look.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the star shared her Eid Day 3 all-black ensemble with fans.

The diva paired her look with black, pink, and orange bangles and tied up her tresses in a bun.

"Eid day 3…," she captioned alongside the post with black and red heart emoticons.

Friends and fans were quick to comment on the star's stunning photos.

"Beautiful," commented one Instagram user while another added "MashaAllah."

Take a look:



